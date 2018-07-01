Ex-commissioner hailed for changing face of Mumbai force

Mumbai : The outgoing commissioner of police, Dattatray Padsalgikar, 55, who has been promoted as Director General of Maharashtra, brought a lot of cheer into the lives of Mumbai Police. The force strongly believes that it was his steely grit and determination that translated into reality positive changes for them, which had, until his tenure, only existed on paper.

A behind-the-scenes, soft-spoken Padsalgikar climbed up the ladder from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Realising that fixed working hours for his staff would considerably improve their quality of work, Padsalgikar was the first CP to bring into effect the eight-hour workday rule. “Till now, all commissioners only spoke of improving the lifestyle and environment of working. He is the first commissioner who changed the rule on paper to bring into effect a policy by endorsing it. It has improved our lives to a large extent,” said a sub-inspector of police.

Policemen on lower rungs of the ladder have especially warmly welcomed this move. They are now able to take holidays with their families. “We are able to play a part in the lives of our children. Many of us faced family issues as we would be away for long hours and were unable to be there for our own kith and kin. Now we can go out for movies together,” the sub-inspector added.

Another constable shared his experience of the humane side of the officer who has been their boss. Various programmes, including health, which Padsalgikar initiated, improved their output. “Sir introduced yoga in police stations. We attended lectures by dietitians, which helped us improve our eating habits, which we feel has helped us improve our work,” said the constable.

Apart from health, working hours and maintaining law and order, Padsalgikar, since his tenure from January 31, 2016, also helped change the face of Mumbai Police on social media from a feared force to a go-to platform. Mumbai Police and Commissioner of Police handles have coordinated complaints and pleas of citizens in distress 24×7. “During the heavy rains on August 29, when the city came to a grinding halt, Mumbai Police were seen on the ground helping citizens in distress. The CP ensured even if the complaints were of traffic and civic issues, they were addressed immediately,” said an avid social media user.

Padsalgikar was DCP Detection (Crime Branch), Economic Offences Wing and DCP South Mumbai. He went on to join Intelligence Bureau and was posted in Nagaland, New Delhi and Washington. Padsalgikar’s seniors feel he will be able to contribute a lot to the state if allowed a full two-year term as DG. “As per the Supreme Court order, he is entitled to be DG and not only for two months. We are confident that he will be able to make a difference with his experience and knowledge,” said a retired Indian Police Service officer.