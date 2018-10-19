Every citizen must maintain dignity of SC/ST members: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Observing that incidents of atrocities on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) community members have increased, the Bombay High Court recently held it as the duty to every citizen to maintain the dignity of every member of these communities. The court also emphasised the need to bring down the numbers of such instances, as atrocities on the community impact their self-esteem and dignity.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar made these strong observations while rejecting the bail applications of two men from suburban Ulhasnagar. The men were arrested by police for tonsuring two minor boys and parading them naked. The little ones had to go through all this because they had stolen chikki (snacks) from the shop of these two men. Justice Badar, while dismissing their pleas, said, “It is the duty of every citizen to protect and preserve the self-respect and honour of members belonging to SC/ST.”

“Of late, there has been constant increase in incidents of atrocities against the members of the SC/ST. Such type of offence damages social fabric and harmony. It also develops a sense of inferiority amongst the members of the SC/ST,” Justice Badar observed. Justice Badar further held that by such incidents, the self image, prestige and dignity of the SC/ST members is lost. “In the instant case, the chargesheet projects the worst form of child abuse,” Justice Badar held. The court accordingly rejected the bail applications.