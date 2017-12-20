Bhayandar: It has become common practice for corporators to use Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) monogram to flaunt their status. However, in a startling revelation sourced out under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by a social activist, even the elected representatives amongst others are not authorised to use the logo.

In a reply to an official query, the civic administration has clearly stated that none including the corporators have been permitted to use the civic logo. Shockingly, the MBMC is yet to receive an official confirmation in context to the final registration process of its monogram which is being used with impunity for the past 14 years.

“In response to our application, we have received an acknowledgement confirming TM symbol for our logo, however a certificate of registration under the seal of trademark registry confirming ® symbol is still awaited,” said an official from MBMC’s legal wing.

At present there are 95 civic representatives in the MBMC, but the number of people flaunting civic logos on their vehicles in the twin-city seem to be far more. Interestingly, monogram stickers are usually used by civic officials, employees, corporators, political leaders and some unscrupulous elements on their vehicles which give them the benefit of not paying toll or parking.