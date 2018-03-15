EOW of Mumbai Police files FIR against HDIL to the tune of Rs 1034 crore

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Tuesday have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan, Executive Chairman of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and ten directors to the tune of Rs.1034 crore.

On December 3, 2014 the sessions court had directed the Anti-Corruption to register a FIR against HDIL group Chairman and its 10 directors, principal secretary (housing) Debashish Chakrabarty and principal secretary (woman and child development) Ujjwal Uke, after a shopkeeper filed a complaint under Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code. According to the complaint, the government officials, in connivance with HDIL, had allegedly forged documents and not allotted the victim a shop though he was eligible. The shopkeeper also alleged that they had fraudulently sold the plots to non-eligible members.

However, the Bombay High court had stayed a recent sessions court order to file a First Information Report and initiate investigations against them for alleged irregularities in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Motilal Nagar slums in Bandra.