Ensure school buses are operated as per guidelines, says Bombay High Court to Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to consider imposing a condition of appointing ‘School Bus Committee’ upon every new school. The HC further asked the government to ensure the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, dealing with the school buses for children, are implemented in the true sense.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni said, “We believe every school must have this School Bus Committee which can oversee the implementation of rules pertaining to school buses like provision of first aid, mandatory female attendant, etc.”

“The govt will have to ensure that all the schools in the state have such a Committee in place. We want a district-wise data of all the schools in this regard,” the judges said. Meanwhile, the advocate for the govt placed on record a data of random checks conducted on school buses.