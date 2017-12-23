End of the road for Eknath Khadse, case with ACB now

Nagpur : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has indicated that Eknath Khadse, the former revenue minister, will not be inducted into the State Cabinet. Fadnavis said after the directive of the Bombay High Court, the Bhosari land purchase issue has been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which will probe whether Khadse used his influence as a minister to benefit his wife and son-in-law. Following the allegations, Khadse had resigned from the post in June 4 last year. Fadnavis’ statement essentially means it is the end of the road for Khadse as far as his political rehabilitation is concerned.

Another BJP leader and housing minister Prakash Mehta, too, has been given an opportunity to make a statement in front of the Lokayukta, informed Fadnavis. The minister is under a cloud in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority case.

The third minister in the dock is Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai. The Maharashtra government has set up a one-member inquiry committee of retired IAS officer K P Bakshi to probe graft allegations against the minister in the de-notification of industrial land in Nashik.

“The inquiry against Desai is on the right path and a report will be presented to the government within 15 days,” said Fadnavis, replying to the Opposition which wanted to know why the minister was still in the Cabinet despite allegations of corruption.