Elphinstone Stampede: Railways has taken various decisions for Mumbai suburban, says Piyush Goel

Mumbai: Railway Minister Piyush Goel on Monday said that the ministry has taken various decisions after surveying the Mumbai suburban in the wake of the Elphinstone station tragedy.

“The incident that took place on 29th September is very saddening. Soon after that, along with the entire railway minister, for two days, we took various decisions in which whole Mumbai suburban was surveyed. Teams were sent to all the stations to check and make a report of all the facilities and things that require improvement of security purpose,” Goel said.

The minister, who visited the tragedy site with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said railway officials along with Army have found three bridges with maximum footfall and have been taken into notice immediately.

“Rail officer, chairman of railway board Ashwani Lohani, general managers, general manager of western railway, Anil Kumar Gupta and central railway together with military officials surveyed these bridges– Elphinstone road, Currey Road in central railway and Ambivali Road Bridge in Thane. These bridges have been identified that they reported more number of passengers footfall and should be taken into notice immediately,” he added.

He also said that the Army will take the work of construction of the bridges, which will be completed by January 31. At least 23 people were killed and over 39 were injured in a rush-hour stampede at Mumbai’s Elphinstone railway station’s foot over bridge on September 29.