Elgar Morcha: PM Narendra Modi backing his ‘Guru’ Sambhaji Bhide, says Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: Even after ‘Elgar March’ jointly called by Dalit and Maratha organisations, the question remained unanswered whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will dare to arrest Sambhaji Bhide, chief of Shiv Pratishthan and alleged mastermind behind Bhima-Koregaon caste riots.

After the march at Azad Maidan, Prakash Ambedkar, Dalit leader and convenor of the march met Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhavan and gave him an ultimatum of eight days to arrest Bhide. Meanwhile, while addressing the rally at Azad Maidan, Ambedkar warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to not try and bring Hitler’s rule in India, else he would reveal what Modi did when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Mumbai police on Sunday afternoon denied permission to morcha, which was announced to begun from Rani Baugh at Byculla to Azad Maidan. The message though didn’t reach the protesters across the state who had left for Mumbai to join the march. Many of them gathered at Byculla in the morning and later reached Azad Maidan by local trains.

Byculla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station (CSMT) witnessed hundreds of protesters sloganeering against the government. Some of them tried to block traffic outside CSMT station at BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chowk.

Addressing the rally, Ambedkar said, “Bhide has links with PM Modi. Therefore, he has not been arrested. Bhide is Modi’s guru and Modi posts photo of Bhide greeting him. We aren’t bothered even if he (Bhide) is your guru. He was behind the Bhima-Koregaon caste riot and he should be arrested.”

He further said, “People went at Bhima-Koregaon to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Anglo-Maratha war. We were attacked and still the government is not taking any action against Bhide.” Ambedkar said that the government has lost control over the administration and Modi is trying to bring in Hitler’s rules. “He forgets, that there is still democracy in the country and Hitler had to commit suicide,” he said.

Ambedkar said even though Fadnavis was told that he has received death threats (from followers of Bhide), police and Fadnavis is still shielding Bhide. “We were stamped out as Naxalites by the police who could not protect the CM. We do not expect protection of common people from police, chief of state and the country and hence time has come to change the government.

“If the BJP retains power in next election, they will withdraw our right to speak and will not allow fight for justice,” Ambedkar said . He warned Fadnavis, “If Bhide isn’t arrested within a week, the next march will be bigger and we will not go back until our demands are fulfilled.”

Shrimant Kokate of Sambhaji Brigade supported the stir and said the government should arrest Fadnavis if he can not nab Bhide. Meanwhile, during a meeting between a delegation led by Ambedkar and Fadnavis, the CM assured that he would resolve issues related to the riots within eight days.