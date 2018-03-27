Elgar Morcha: Congress criticises Maharashtra govt for refusing nod to protests

Mumbai: The Congress has criticised the Maharashtra government for refusing permission to a protest march to demand the arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

The Mumbai police on Sunday refused permission for the protest march, saying it could cause inconvenience to people on a working day. The activists of BBM wanted to take out the protest march from Ranubaug in Byculla. They were appealed to gather directly at the Azad Maidan where they could stage their agitation, the police earlier said in a release.

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Monday said in the state Assembly that two people were named in the FIR in the Bhima-Koregaon case. One of them (Milind Ekbote) has been arrested while Bhide is absconding, he said. The Congress legislator accused the government of being biased in denying permission to Ambedkar and his associates to hold the protest march in Mumbai.

“Why is the government trying to save the accused?” he asked. “The government has denied permission to the protest march. The accused of Bhima-Koregaon violence, Sambhaji Bhide, is absconding. The government is protecting the accused and is insensitive towards the issue,” Vikhe Patil alleged.

Council: Adjournment motion over Bhide’s arrest rejected

Pointing to the ‘Elgar Morcha’ organised by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar demanding the arrest of Sambhaji Bhide, the Opposition on Monday sought to bring an adjournment motion which was subsequently rejected by the Chair.