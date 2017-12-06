Eleven Bangladeshis held for entering country illegally

Mumbai: Eleven Bangladeshi nationals who were living illegally in Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district were today arrested by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Vikhroli unit of the ATS raided Takipada on Ghas Road in Nallasopara area and nabbed 11 Bangladeshi nationals, he said.

All of them were residents of Satkhira and Jashor areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border and had entered India illegally, he said.

They had even got Aadhar and PAN cards made with the help of local agents, he said.

A court sent them in police custody till December 8. Further probe is on.