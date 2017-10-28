Election Commission to hold national meeting in Mumbai

Mumbai: Taking note of the fact that the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments that devolved greater administrative powers to the local self-governing bodies in the country, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra (SECM) has decided to hold a two day national conference from November 2 to take stock of the implementation of the constitutional amendments and the need for reforms.

J S Saharia, state election commissioner said that the SECM felt the need for introspection on the way progress has been made with regards to implementation of the provisions of the constitutional amendments in urban and rural local self-governing bodies. The conference is aimed at taking a critical review and the need to chart future path.

The two-day national conference would be jointly hosted by University of Mumbai and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune and will be held at University of Mumbai, Kalina campus. The inauguration of the conference would be done by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the concluding session.

The keynote address of the conference will be delivered by Advisor, Accountability Initiative, T R Raghunandan. While the valedictory address will be delivered by Director ISS, New Delhi, Dr George Mathew.