Election Commission launches special electoral roll revision drive

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday launched a special electoral roll revision drive, that will go on till November 30, reports PTI. During this drive, eligible voters will be able to file claims and objections regarding the entries in the voters’ list.

Besides this, a special drive for enrolment of names of all eligible voters, who have turned 18 years of age as on January 1, 2018 (whose date of birth is on or before January 1, 2000), shall be able to enrol their names in the voters’ list, a release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra stated. “As part of the special restricted revision of electoral rolls, the draft electoral rolls have been published on October 3 last month,” it said.

The deadline for inviting claims and objections over entries, which was earlier set for November 3, has now been extended till November 30. During this period people can register their claims and objections, make corrections in the entries in the voters’ list, it stated.

All those eligible voters, who are yet to register their names or have turned 18 years of age, can submit their registration forms to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the respective assembly constituencies or designated polling stations in the area of their usual residence, the commission said. During the drive, the booth level officers (BLOs) shall also make door-to-door visits to collect voter information from eligible voters.

The BLOs shall distribute Form 6 (registration of names) to those voters, who have either not enrolled earlier, or who have turned 18 years of age. Besides this, the BLOs will also take information about the voters, who have migrated elsewhere or who have died and distribute Form 7 (Deletion of names) to the kith and kin of deceased voters. The ECI has made online registration available at its portal http://www.nvsp.in/ or more information can be had from www.ceo.maharashtra.gov.in website.