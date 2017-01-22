Election Commission forms special team for Civic polls

Mumbai : To stop unlawful practices during election campaigns and voting day for the BrihanMumbai Muicipal Corporation polls, JS Sahariya the State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra said they have set up a special team which includes the Income Tax, Coast Guard, Railways, Airlines and other agencies to keep track of the candidates and their movements.

“The team comprises of officers from the coast guard, railways and various airway companies that provide chartered flights and helicopters, which are used by the candidates. We want to ensure that no illegal cash is exchanged.” Saharia highlighted the role of Income Tax authorities (IT) in these elections.

“In fact, for the first time a team of 15 members has been formed from income tax department to will ensure there are no cases of money laundering or cash deals and expenses incurred by candidates on daily basis during campaigning will be scrutinised by the IT officers ,” Sahariya added.

In the 2012, civic polls the voter turnout was only 42 per cent which the SEC said was embarrassing to the reputation of Mumbai city. “Despite a high number of literate population and moneyed class we find them staying away from casting votes,” said the perturbed SEC. The election commission along with the civic body has planned awareness programmes. In fact sale and purchase of any alcohol and liquor will be banned for three days, February 20-23. “Orders for the same will be issued soon,” said Saharia.