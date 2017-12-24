Eknath Khadse says ACB has no right to file FIR

Nagpur : A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will probe Eknath Khadse’s land purchase matter, Khadse challenged the ACB’s action and said that it had no right to arrest anyone till the person was found guilty.

Fadnavis had on Friday said the court had refused to take cognizance of Zoning Committee report and directed the state to file an First Information Report (FIR) against Khadse. Following the court directives, an FIR was filed and now the case is with Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Fadnavis said after the directive of the Bombay High Court, the Bhosari land purchase issue has been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which will probe whether Khadse used his influence as a minister to benefit his wife and son-in-law. Following the allegations, Khadse had resigned from the post in June 4 last year. Fadnavis’ statement essentially means it is the end of the road for Khadse as far as his political rehabilitation is concerned.

“After a court order, the report of zoning committee remained meaningless,” said Khadse, former revenue minister.

Khadse further said, “The ACB has been asked to probe conflict of interest as I was minister and had taken meetings. But, when the chief minister had revoked the minutes of the meeting which I had taken, the issue was over there.”

“If the minutes were approved then there would be question of conflict of interest. In such situation, how can ACB file an FIR against me,” questioned Khadse.

“The manual of ACB states that the agency first has to probe the issue and then file an FIR or to arrest someone,” added Khadse, satating that he felt the ACB had no right to file FIR against him.

The Chief Minister’s reply came on record of the Assembly House when the talks of possible reshuffle in state cabinet began in political circle. Khadse is waiting to make a comeback in state cabinet.