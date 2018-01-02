Eknath Khadse is welcome to join Congress: Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ashok Chavan, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has invited Eknath Khadse, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party to join Congress.

Chavan, while speaking at function here in Mumbai, Chavan said he will welcome Khadse, if want to join the party. “Some leaders like Khadse in BJP are unhappy with the party leadership and we will be happy if he will be with us,” said Chavan. However, he did not reacted on Narayan Rane’s gharwapasi (return back to Congress). “Why should we think about the people who had already left the Congress,” he said. Earlier, last week in Jalgaon, NCP had invited Khadse to join the party in presence of Ajit Pawar, senior party leader. However, Khadse has clarified he will not quit the BJP.