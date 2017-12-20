Eknath Khadse is an asset for the Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Eknath Khadse, is an established leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he is an asset for the state. Fadnavis stated an established leader does not need to be rehabilitated, they are instead capable of holding their forts.

Fadnavis avoided committing on Khadse’s return to the cabinet. In fact, in an attempt to keep alliance partner Shiv Sena and other detractors of Narayan Rane on their toes, Fadnavis put the decision of Rane’s induction in the cabinet in the court of BJP. “It is the responsibility of BJP to rehabilitate Narayan Rane,” said Fadnavis.

Speaking with media persons here in Nagpur at ‘Suyog’, Fadnavis replied on questions asked about Khadse’s aggressiveness in the House. He said, “Khadse is outspoken leader. He was cabinet minister. He always spoke like he is speaking on issues in the House nowadays. But he is asset for the party and for the state.”

In a reply to Khadse’s induction into state cabinet, Fadnavis said, “Khadse do need rehabilitation as he is not displaced from the party, in fact he is established leader. As the chief minister has not clarified Khadse’s issue clearly, in political circle, it was interpreted Khadse would keep on waiting by the party.

Fadnavis said, “Narayan Rane became partner of National Democratic Front (NDA) and hence it is BJP’s responsibility to rehabilitate him.” He further said, both Khadse and Rane are experienced leader and state needs their experience. Fadnavis did not disclose the date of cabinet reshuffle.

Khadse while speaking with Free Press Journal on December 9, had said, “I was hopeful in the first year after my resignation. Now, I have lost all hopes of this government and frankly speaking, now I will not be happy to work in this government.” Today’s chief minister’s statement indicated, despite getting a clean chit in Bhosari land purchase allegations, Khadse still has no chance of returning to the Maharashtra cabinet.