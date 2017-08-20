Eight held for duping people through fake insurance policies

Mumbai : The Mumbai crime branch has arrested eight persons for duping people to the tune of Rs.33 lakh.

The complainant, a businessman from Malad, was duped by the accused on the pretext of offering an insurance policy of Exide and Reliance.

The victim had received a phone call from a fake call centre operated by the accused at Noida. The victim was asked to pay Rs.22 lakh in a bank account in Delhi. The matter came to light when the victim realized that he was issued fake insurance policy papers.

The main accused, Kaptan Singh Chauhan alias Bobby, (26) and his accomplices Ashish Gupta (30), Anil Sinh Ranawat (24), Rajanath Sinh Chauhan (19), Harish Goswami (28), Raja Tiwari (20), Rinku Solanki (24) and Upendra Badoriya (24) have been arrested.

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai crime branch unit 11 dispatched teams to Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jharkhand.

They have been arrested for cheating by impersonation (Section 419), cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (Section 420), criminal breach of trust (Section 406), forgery (Section 465), forgery for purpose of cheating (Section 468), using a forged document as genuine (Section 471) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal code. Goswami and Tiwari were previously working with Exide.

On August 16, the police received an information that Chauhan had flown from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi to meet his accomplices. The remaining seven accused were arrested from the call centre at Noida and from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on August 16.

According to Nisar Tamboli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-1), “Based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the call centre at Sector 2 at Noida at Uttar Pradesh. We have seized 12 mobile phones and sim cards from the accused.”