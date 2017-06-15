Eight booked for demanding extortion from builder

Thane: Eight residents from four housing societies, developed under state government’s SRA project here, were booked for extortion after they allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 1.60 crore from their builder, police said today.

Chitalsar police booked eight persons including chairpersons of two housing societies yesterday under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) rw 34 (common intention). However, no arrest has been made so far in connection with the case, an official of Chitalsar police station said.

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Pandey, the developer of four societies under Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, he undertook few slums in Subash Nagar area here and entered into an agreement to construct four housing societies, namely – Jai Shree Bhairavnath Society, Shri Bhairavnath Society, Jai Bhairavnath Society and Changbale Society.

Pandey, who is also a local corporator, stated in the complaint that the agreement with the societies was inked on May 22, 2016. After a few days, eight persons approached him and demanded a hefty sum of Rs 1.60 crore, Rs 20 lakh each, to help him get the agreement executed.

The accused also threatened him, saying they would not let him do his realty business if he does not pay the money. Under pressure, the builder shelled out nearly Rs 45 lakh, which he paid through cheques and online methods. However, their demand for Rs 20 lakh each persisted, following which he lodged a complaint with police.