There is an acute shortage of teachers in the world. India being a nation known for education should facilitate this crunch and provide teachers , Ch Vidyasagar Rao Maharashtra Governor..

Mumbai : “If we do not educate our children then it is going to be a great disaster,” asserted Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Chancellor of Mumbai University (MU) and Governor of Maharashtra.

Rao urged educationists to consider education as an important tool as it is the only way to holistic development, overall progress and exemplary success. “Teachers can transform lives of students,” claimed Rao as he encouraged stalwarts and experts of education field during the platinum jubilee event of Campion School.

“A teacher has the power to transform the life of a student. Influence, guidance and support helps students to grow into individuals. Teachers will have to become facilitators for change,” Rao added.

Considering the importance of the role of teachers, educationists revealed the world faces a lack of teachers.

“There is an acute shortage of teachers in the world. India being a nation known for education should facilitate this crunch and provide teachers. The world is looking up to us because education has its deep roots in India,” Rao said.

With over 60 per cent youth forming a major part of the entire population, growth and progress of India is entirely entrusted on young shoulders. It is the young minds who can ignite a breakthrough and bring about a paradigm shift.

Educationists mentioned schools are concerned about maintaining high standards. But in this attempt of maintaining high standards the need for innovation is lost. Rao added, “We got to innovate constantly and discover new arenas. Schools need to focus on innovation and evolve with time and advancement. If we do not educate our children properly then we are creating our own downfall.”

On the receiving end, students need to cease every opportunity. Eric Borges, Chairman of The Bombay Campion High School Society, said, “We do not teach but we educate. Education is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the world. Students got to cease the day, grab every opportunity which comes their way and make the most of it.”

Students expressed their desire for an education system which goes beyond classroom, books and syllabus. Rakhi Mehta, a student said, “In this age of technology and advancement, we can get any piece of information with a single click on the internet. We are also exposed to literary works like books, short stories and articles which form an encyclopedia of knowledge. We expect something more, something beyond mediocrity from schools.”