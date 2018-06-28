ED seeks to attach ‘fresh’ assets of Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: In what could spell fresh trouble for former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday submitted a supplementary chargesheet (complaint) before the special court.

The ED has claimed it has come across ‘fresh’ properties worth Rs 25 crore which is nothing but the proceeds of crime, procured by Bhujbal, who was present before the court on Wednesday.

The ED submitted its supplementary complaint, arising from the original plaint, before the special court designated to hear cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency through this complaint sought permission to attach nearly 10 properties, allegedly procured by Bhujbal and his family members, through the proceeds of crime pertaining to the Rs. 840 crore money laundering case. The properties, according to the ED are based in Mumbai and Nasik.

Accordingly, the agency claimed Bhujbal must seek bail afresh in view of the supplementary chargesheet.

The legal team of Bhujbal, however, argued that since they have availed bail from the Bombay High Court and that since there is no new offence invoked, there is no requirement of him to seek bail afresh.

Having considered the submissions advanced, the special Judge MS Azmi, granted interim bail to Bhujbal on furnishing of bonds to the tune of Rs 50,000. The matter was accordingly adjourned for further hearing till August 6.

Bhujbal, who was recently released on bail by the Bombay High Court, is named as the main accused in a money laundering case worth Rs 840 crore. He along with his nephew and former law-maker from NCP Sameer Bhujbal are accused of awarding contracts of various projects to a specific contractor, who allegedly gave them kickbacks.

The ED claims the money received in the form of kickbacks was laundered by Bhujbal and his family members.