Due process must for every govt project: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that authorities are bound to follow due process of law even in the case of projects such as Metro if they affect citizens.

A bench of justices A S Oka and R I Chagla also said that anyone whose property is affected by projects such as Mumbai Metro is entitled to compensation. The bench was hearing a plea filed by two residential societies from the city.

The petitioners said that the MMRDA, a state agency which is executing the Mumbai Metro project, has proposed realignment of the Metro II B line between D N Nagar and Mankhurd.

In March 2017, the MMRDA granted them No Objection Certificate for carrying out repair and redevelopment of the two buildings that house over 40 families, the petitioners said. While the repair work is still on, the NOC expires on March 31. So they approached the MMRDA seeking an extension. The MMRDA, however, informed them of the proposed realignment, and said the NOC will have to be reviewed as the buildings would come in way of a Metro line, they said.’