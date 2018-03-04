Drugs worth over Rs 32 lakh, revolver seized in Thane

Thane : Thane police have seized 15.700 kg drugs and revolver along with bullets in two different cases. In the first case, the anti-extortion cell have seized drugs worth over Rs 32 lakh and arrested three persons at Kausa in Mumbra. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-extortion cell chief Pradeep Sharma laid a trap near Mumbra railway station and arrested the trio with the drugs. They have seized 15.700 kg of charas worth Rs 32,40730 and Rs one lakh from their possession. The accused have been identified as Hasan Khan alias Moosa (38), Abdul Samad Abdul Raza Gujali (55) of Sambal, Bandipura of Jammu and Kashmir and Mohammad Makbul Mukta Bhat (55) Safapora, Gandharbhal of Jammu and Kashmir.

They were booked under sections 8(k),20 and 22 of the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

The accused were produced before the Thane Court and have been given the police custody till April 5 for further investigation.

In another case, the anti -extortion cell arrested a person who was possessing an illegal revolver and 5 bullets from Chendani Koliwada area of Thane. The accused has been identified as Sandesh Dube (27). This accused was produced before the Court and has been given the police custody till April 5.