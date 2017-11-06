Driving license registration to get easy via Sarathi and Vahan app; read details

In a major relief to thousands of motorist and vehicle enthusiasts, regional transport office (RTO) have finally come up with the online system and applications to obtain your driving licenses across Maharashtra. The transport department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will finish switching to the upgraded VAHAN 4.0 and SARATHI 4.0 systems at RTOs in the coming weeks.

Developed by the NIC, SARATHI is a one-stop solution, used to issue smart card-based driving licenses, while VAHAN is used to register vehicles, reported Hindustan Times. The web-based systems and apps allow consumers to apply for RTO services and make payments sitting at home.

The two apps Sarathi and Vahan have been created to tackle problems in obtaining driving licenses and it will also save lots of time for people who are in hurry and it’s a convenient tool.

Sarathi 4.0 app has many features when it comes to obtaining license and you can book appointments online, upload documents and pay online. The learning license test, conducted using this new system, will curb cheating as each candidate will different questions.

Vahan 4.0 helps dealers in registering vehicles at their premises and pay fees online. Both the apps help the consumer in avoiding tedious procedures and Sarathi 4.0 deals with renewal of driving license, change of address and applications for international license. Vahan 4.0 is quite useful as it helps in temporary or permanent registration, applications for renewal or duplication of registration certificate and address change.