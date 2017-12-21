Driverless Mumbai Metro to be pilot-driven for first 3 years

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to acquire driverless trains in its three corridors, Metro-2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), Metro-2B (DN Nagar to Mankhurd) and Metro-7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East).

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) which is executing Mumbai’s first underground metro line Metro-3 (Colaba-BandraSeepz) is also planning to include the features in the rakes.

Officials of from MMRDA said to Hindustan Times, a driver will run the train for three years after that trains may ply without drivers “Until the process is streamlined, there will be a pilot running the trains. We have an option to go driverless but that will be executed later and not during commissioning,” said a senior official from MMRDA, who did not wish to be quoted.

There will be pilots to run the train for three years after which the trains may ply without drivers. “Until the process is streamlined, there will be a pilot running the trains. We have an option to go driverless but that will be executed later and not during commissioning,” said a senior official from MMRDA, who did not wish to be quoted.

Official also added that people will be worried in the initial stage for hoping on the driverless train.

While MMRC did not want to comment, it had earlier said operators will be hired while commissioning. Similarly, every station will have drivers in case of an emergency.