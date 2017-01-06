DRI seizes 4.9 kg gold from a flier at Mumbai airport

Mumbai : The sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested one 26-year-old boy Kabadsha Mohammed Fawaz with 42 tola gold bars whose total weight was 4.9 kilogram at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) late night on Thursday.

Fawaz was intercepted at The DRI official told the Free Press Journal that Fawaz, who landed at CSIA from Dubai by Jet Airways flight 9W 537, was just a carrier of the gold bars. “Fawaz is a B.Com graduate and works in an event management company based in Dubai. He was asked to carry the gold bars for which he was paid decent amount,” said the DRI official requesting anonymity.

“Fawaz was to dump these gold bars somewhere in the toilet of the Airport and send a picture of the place to his handler in Dubai. His role would end at that,” the DRI official added. Fawaz is an Indian national and belongs to north Kannada district in Karnataka. He will be produced before a magistrate on Friday.Meanwhile, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) Mumbai Customs have intercepted one passenger namely Rabeekhan Abdulah holding Indian passport. The passenger was departing to Kuala Lumpur by flight number MH 0187.A detailed examination of the passenger’s luggage resulted in the recovery of 2,680 grams of methamphetamine and 2,073 grams of ephedrine (total 4.753 kg of narcotic drugs).