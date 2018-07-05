Dreaded goon arrested in Gujarat after 2-year search

Bhayandar: After playing hide and seek with the police for nearly two years, hardcore criminal and member of Kashimira’s dreaded Patel gang Hashir Ashraf Patel (21) was finally arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit of the Thane (rural) police from Gujarat. Having more than a dozen serious offences including -murder, attempt to murder, extortion, rioting, land grab, illegal possession of arms and trespassing registered against him at various police stations in the Mira Road division, Hashir along with his father and two cronies had attempted to burn alive a woman over a property dispute last year.

Hashir’s father Ashraf Patel alias Tatya was nabbed from Mumbai in April this year. A proclaimed offender Hashir who has two cases of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him, had managed to evade the police dragnet for around two years. SP Dr. Mahesh Patil had directed -Additional SP Prashant Kadam and ASP Atul Kulkarni, to train their attention towards cutting down the list of fugitives. Subsequently, the top cops formed special teams comprising LCB personnel who swung into action, by intensifying vigilance in and around the region and also kept a close watch on the movements of Hashir’s close associates.

Based on a tip-off about Hashir’s presence in Vapi (Gujarat), a LCB team led by Senior Police Inspector- Vyenkat Andhale and API- Pramod Badhakh activated their core informer network and zeroed it on the fugitive and apprehended him from Dungra village where he was holed up in a rented accommodation for the past several months. “To evade our dragnet, Hashir frequently changed his locations and sim cards. Moreover, other than some of his family members, he rarely established contact with his accomplice, making the task of tracking him, much difficult. However, our efforts finally paid off.” said API Pramod Badhak. Hashir was remanded to police custody till, 9, June after he was produced before a designated MCOCA court, police said.