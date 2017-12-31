Don’t celebrate New Year’s party at these 19 bars & pubs: Nitesh Rane

Mumbai : In the backdrop of the tragic Kamala Mills blaze, Congress legislator Nitesh Rane has warned people to avoid 19 bars and pubs while celebrating their New Year’s party. He highlighted the very narrow exit points at these pubs that aren’t conducive for escaping in case of emergency.

In an appeal to party-goers, Rane, in his statement issued on Saturday, stated, “After Friday’s most unfortunate incidence at Kamala Mills, all youngsters should take it in the stride to not go to lounges, pubs, bars and eateries where the exit points are narrow and they can not escape easily.”

Rane mentioned a few names which includes, True Tram Trunk (T3), Terrace, Gastro Pub all are located at Juhu. Estella at Juhu Tara Road, Social Offline (Versova), Sheesha Lounge at Raghuvanshi Mills, Sheesha Sky Lounge at Lokhandwala.

He further named Rude Lounge at Malad east, Sheesha Lounge at Bandra, Penthouse at Kandivali, Radio bar at Bandra Linking Road, Irish Club at Fountain, Copper Chimney at Fountain and Sagar Bar and Restaurant at MG Road, Goregaon.

Rane stated Opa bar at Andheri east has only one lift to exit and no staircase and the exit point is too narrow. At Hideout located in Phoenix Market City Mall in Kurla, there are too many tables and very less space is for exit.

“At Khar Social, it has full floor above for dining and very narrow steps to come down. Bombay Adda at Khar is one of the most crowded places. It has steps which are locked and people can only use the life to get out and no other way in case a fire incident occurs,” said Rane. He added, a crowd of 500 to 700 people can get trapped there. 1Above at Kamala Mills is one them which we have experienced, he said.

He said, all these places are risky for celebrations. They can accommodate huge crowds but aren’t ready to handle the emergencies. The exit points are so narrow that no one can run out from it. He appealed avoid such places for celebrations. He also stated that all dance bars in Mumbai violate safety and fire norms.\

Sanjay Nirupam demands BMC chief’s suspension

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has demanded that BMC chief Ajoy Mehta be suspended, for the deadly fire at a rooftop pub, which claimed 14 lives. Nirupam demanded a CBI or a judicial probe into the incident saying the BMC Commissioner “was guilty of overlooking irregularities”.

Civic chief orders fire audit in Pune’s commercial joints

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced a detailed survey and fire audit of commercial establishments. In his order, PMC Commissioner Kunal Kumar directed the city engineering, health and fire departments to carry out a detailed survey and fire audit of commercial establishments and properties.

Common exit for both rooftop joints created chaos

MUMBAI: The Mojo Bistro and 1Above pub that were gutted on Thursday night had only one common fire exit for people which created lot of difficulty. Times Now security guard Surj Giri said the hotels have lifts facing each other which was shut due to fire as the electricity switched off, also it has only one fire exit.

BMC forms teams to audit joints ahead of Dec 31st

MUMBAI: In view of parties on December 31, all zonal Deputy Municipal Commissioners and ward Assistant Commissioners have been asked to form a team of building & factories officials, health officer and fire staff and inspect all restaurants and ensure that they are fire compliant and their fire escape routes/staircases are encroachment free.