Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#GudiPadwa2018
#NepalPlaneCrash
#StephenHawking
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#TDPQuitsNDA
#MohammedShami
Home / Mumbai / Donate plastic and help educate a child

Donate plastic and help educate a child

— By Staff Reporter  | Mar 18, 2018 12:19 am
FOLLOW US:

 Mumbai : Left with too much plastic at house? No need to throw it away. Contact Modern Education Social and Cultural Organization (Mesco) and they will collect it from any part of the city from your doorstep. The proceeds generated from selling the plastic to recyclers will be used to educate sponsorship of economically backward students.

“It is a charitable trust started by collecting newspapers. Now, we collect any plastic and recyclable dry wastes. We reach around 80,000 families in a year with a variety of such initiatives,” said Bharat Tamang, donor acquisition executive at Mesco.

Three of the trust’s vehicles along with a team set out for collection each day at three different parts of the city– south, central and suburban Mumbai– and cover one station each day in a monthly schedule with details already handed to them.


Mesco has been contributing towards environment for almost half a century. Mesco’s schemes under education include educational aid, educational scholarships and school enrolment in RC Mahim Municipal Urdu School which they adopted 18 years ago. The school has about 2,000 students.

“Since plastic is now banned, I just hope people do not cut more trees in order to make paper bags otherwise it will be a snowball effect of implementing a good initiative,” Tamang added.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK