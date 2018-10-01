Domicile compulsion upsets Mumbai’s fisherfolk

Mumbai: Fisherfolk were the first inhabitants of Mumbai city who are engaged in their age-old fishing business to earn a livelihood. Despite being the original inhabitants of the city, they have been asked to submit Domicile Certificates (DC) similar to other hawkers by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) so as to continue their daily work and avoid any action.

The corporation has invited 99,430 applicants, who had applied for hawking pitches, to submit their domicile by October 15 this year, so their eligibility can be scrutinized by the authority. However, the compulsion to provide the DC has upset the fisherfolk (Koli) community a lot.

Damodar Tandel, the president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS) said they are not immigrants and are real inhabitants of Mumbai residing here for more than 50 years. “Domicile is provided when someone has to prove that they are the residents of the city for more than 15 years. BMC’s move to make it mandatory to decide the eligibility of hawkers is a welcome move since there are many immigrants. But same compulsion has been put for fisherfolk which is incorrect. We will demonstrate a protest against it,” said Tandel.

Tulip Miranda, Congress corporator and also a Catholic Koli told The Free Press Journal that they had demanded the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), Nidhi Choudhari, heading the law committee of BMC, to frame a separate policy for the fisherfolk who do small fishing business on roads and footpaths.

She stated BMC demanded a receipt and these fisherfolk do not have any such receipt. Usually, they sit for a few hours on a road or a footpath, sell their fishes and leave for the day, no civic officer comes and gives them a pavti (receipt). Therefore, a separate policy was demanded so they will not be deprived of their right to earn a livelihood, just for the want of any evidence. It’s incorrect to ask the fisherfolk evidence, unlike other hawkers,” Miranda remarked.

Commenting over the separate policy demand for fisherfolk, Choudhari said, anyone selling any type of commodity or goods on a street, footpath and other places except designated markets, they all come under the purview of hawking act.

“No separate policy can be made for any particular vendor considering the type of business they are doing. The same hawking policy is applicable to fisherfolk doing business on streets like other hawkers. Moreover, since the fisherfolk are the original inhabitants of the city providing a DC will not be an issue for them,” added Nidhi.