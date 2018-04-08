Domestic help held for robbing Shiv Sena leader’s house

Mumbai : The Rabale police have arrested a domestic help of Shiv Sena leader Vijay Chougule for stealing cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh and gold jewellery worth Rs.25 lakh from Chougule’s residence at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

Anurag Singh (20) has been arrested from his native place at Varanasi in UP. The police had registered an FIR against him on March 31.

The incident occurred at Chougule’s residence at Yash Paradise in Airoli on March 30 between 7 pm to 9 pm. At the time of the incident, the Shiv Sena leader’s wife was in Bangalore while he had stepped out for work. When he returned home at 9 am on Saturday, he realized that Singh who was employed at their residence had broke open the locker of the cupboard and decamped with cash and gold jewellery. After the crime, Singh fled to UP.

According to police sub-inspector, Ajay Kumbhar, the investigating officer in the case said, “Anurag Singh has been arrested. We have recovered the cash and gold jewellery from him. Immediately after the theft, we had got the leads that Singh had absconded to his native place at Varanasi. Several teams were dispatched at various locations to trace him. Singh was working at Chougule’s residence since a year. Before employing Singh, no police verification had been done by the family.”