Domestic help decamps with cash, jewellery from Sena leader’s home

Mumbai : A domestic help has been booked by the Rabale police for stealing cash worth Rs 2.50 lakh and gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from the Navi Mumbai residence of Vijay Chougule, a Shiv Sena leader.

The incident occurred at his residence at Yash Paradise at Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Friday between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At the time of the incident, the Shiv Sena leader’s wife was in Bengaluru while he had stepped out for work. When he returned home at 9 am on Saturday, he realised that Anurag Singh, who was employed at their residence, had broken open the locker of the cupboard and decamped with cash and gold jewellery.

After the crime, Singh is suspected to have fled away at his native place in Uttar Pradesh. According to police sub-inspector, Ajay Kumbhar, Rabale police, who is investigating the case, “We have got the leads that Singh has absconded to his native place at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Several teams have been dispatched at various locations to trace him. Singh was working at Chougule’s residence since a year. Before employing Singh, no police verification had been done.”

A First Information Report has been registered for theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master (Section 381) of the Indian Penal Code.