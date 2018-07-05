Dombivli: 7 year old found drowned in a pit construction; cops add more charges

Mumbai: Manpada Police in Dombivli have added a charge of murder and causing disappearance against unidentified person or persons in the case of the seven-year-old boy who went missing from outside his Dombivli residence. He was found drowned in a pit near a construction site in Dombivli on May 24. No arrests have been made in the case, 41 days after the incident.

On May 24, the boy went missing when playing with friends outside his residence in Desalepada. After looking for him everywhere, his parents filed a missing person complaint at the Manpada police station.