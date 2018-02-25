Dog’s Life: Maximum City has minimum understanding of pet safety, feel NGOs

The number of incidents where animals are rescued from dangerous and cruel situations has been growing, with 1,171 rescue cases in 2017, compared to 2013, when only 316 cases were reported from the city. A gradual rise has been recorded every year thereafter with 459 cases in 2012, 740 in 2014 and 1,013 in 2016.NGOS feel people’s literacy level is low as far as pets are concerned.NGOs are also getting a lot of calls of pets or animals being abandoned or being beaten up.

Mumbai : Humans inflict unimaginable damage to all other species of life on a daily basis. Even though the number of cases (2,406) registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, in 2017 are the lowest since 2011, animal welfare activists say the law is a poor deterrent and people make best use of that for negative purposes.

Lt. Colonel Dr. JC Khanna, chief executive officer in-charge, Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA), which released the data on cases registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act last week, said conditions have become more humane for animals in the past few years.

“The central and state governments are playing a critical role by introducing a ban on slaughtering of animals and discouraging the use of horse carriages and bullock carts. All of these have helped safeguard large animals much better.”

He said another example of increased awareness could be seen from a drop in animal accident cases. “We have witnessed a 20% decline related to animals killed in road or train accidents in Mumbai. There is also an impact of sterilisation measures being taken the civic body, which has reduced the number of stray dogs on roads, especially in south Mumbai,” said Khanna.

The number of incidents where animals were rescued from dangerous and cruel situations has been growing, with 1,171 rescue cases in 2017, compared to 2013, when only 316 cases were reported from the city. A gradual rise has been recorded every year thereafter with 459 cases in 2012, 740 in 2014 and 1,013 in 2016.

Awareness levels among people may be rising, but NGOs and activists don’t think it has changed enough, especially, of people’s behavior towards their pets.

Youth Organisation in Defense of Animals (YODA), an NGO which houses abandoned pets, feels pet owners’ literacy level is low as far as pets are concerned. “If anyone doesn’t know something, it is always better to ask a question. Most of the times, pet owners think they are doing it right. But sadly, they are not. Whenever they go to a vet, they can always ask them about nurturing of their pet. Buying a pet just because it looks ‘cute’ can become fatal for it,” said Pooja Sakpal, co-founder of the NGO. YODA aims to educate people by taking seminars or just verbal informal education.

Birds and Animal Helpline (BAH), a small group of animal lovers who act as a service provider to people wherein they can call the single public helpline number to seek help and BAH will direct a nearby NGO to look into the matter, said that they receive calls of pets or animals being abandoned or being beaten up.

“That includes rabbits, birds and turtles asides from cats and dogs which are physically assaulted on a daily basis across the city,” said Harsh Shah of BAH. Shah also expresses concern over the current situation where people are either unaware or indifferent towards pets or stray animals. “We get very less calls for help even when we know there have been cases of cruelty to them. This should be addressed at the earliest.”

Popular Pets in the City

Labradors

The Labrador is one of the most popular breeds of dog in the country. It is also the most famous breed in the US and UK.

Life span: 10 – 14 years

Height: Male: 57–62 cm, Female: 55–60 cm

Weight: Male: 29–36 kg, Female: 25–32 kg

Pugs

The Pug is a dog which has a wrinkly, short-muzzled face, and curled tail. The breed has a fine, glossy coat that comes in a variety of colours, most often fawn or black, and a compact square body with well-developed muscles.

Life span: 12 – 15 years

Height: Male: 30 cm, Female: 25 cm

Lovebirds

Lovebirds are very popular pets and are a good for first-time bird owners. They are a social and affectionate small parrot. The most popular types kept as pets are the Fischer’s, Masked, and Peach-Faced.

Lifespan: up to 20 years

Cocker Spaniels

The English Cocker Spaniel is a breed of gun dog. It is an active, good-natured, sporting dog standing well up at the withers and compactly built.

Life span: 12 – 15 years

Height: Female: 36–41 cm, Male: 38–43 cm

Weight: Female: 12–15 kg, Male: 13–16 kg

Persian Cats

The Persian cat is a long-haired breed of cat characterized by its round face and short muzzle. It is sometimes called the Longhair or Persian Longhair.

Lifespan: 15 years (Captivity)

Feral Cats

A feral cat is a cat that has been born to other ferals or from stray cats as opposed to domesticated cats. These ferals are unaccustomed to human interaction. They often live outdoors in colonies in locations where they can access food and shelter.

Lifespan: 12-15 years