Disproportionate assets case: Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan’s house raided in Thane

Thane: Thane Congress Corporator Vikrant Chavan is once again in the legal tangle. This time for the disproportionate assets case and this time it’ not just him, but his wife, in-laws and some of the aides and friends, who are all under the scanner.

Vikrant Chavan, the Congress Corporator from Ward no. 7 of Vartaknagar area of Thane, had previously been jailed for more than 70 days in connection to the suicide of builder Suraj Parmar. He along with three other corporators from other parties were booked for allegedly abetting Parmar’s suicide in 2015.

Thane police on Friday raided the houses and offices of the corporator and his aides. He along with 11 others have been charged under various acts at Chitalsar police station in Thane. While the Parmar suicide investigation was on, the Kasarwadavali police had registered IPC 306,34 and also anti-corruption Act 7 and 13(2)(acts for public servants) against Chavan and submitted the chargesheet in Thane court.

Chavan and his wife, Aruna Chavan, has undeclared assets during the period of April 2012 to October 2015, police informed and therefore the houses and offices were raided on Friday. The police have booked his in-laws Ravindran Nayar and Shanta Nayar as well for helping him hide his assets. His close aides Umesh Kambale, Santosh Gawade, Prakash Bhosale, Bhaskar Gadami, Anant Ghadage, Mahesh Shirke, Paresh Rohit has also been booked. As has the V-P of Kalptaru Properties Sanjay Daga.

The raids were carried on till late night and are likely to continue on Saturday as well. “There are no arrests as of now. We have raided 10 places. The raid started around 11 in the morning and will continue if not completed in a day,” informed ACP Mahadev Bhor of Vartaknagar.