Disha Patani, Sanya Malhotra rock the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week day 1

The Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 commenced this season with a charismatic concoction of fashion, alongside celebrities who set the runway on fire with their enthralling looks, curated to applaud the designers’ efforts in motion. From Disha Patani to Sanya Malhotra, Bollywood turned up the heat for an exciting and trendy affair on the first day of LFW.

As always, LFW has been a platform for upcoming talent in the industry of fashion. The 24th batch of five Gen Next designers presented by INIFD was a creative display of talent at the opening show.





Sonal Verma’s label ‘Rara Avis’ presented ‘Colander’ with reinvented classic silhouettes. Particularly noticeable throughout the show was the marked appearance of the trench and kimono shapes in innovative ensembles.

Showstopper Sonal Chauhan, the Bollywood diva sashayed down the runway in a metallic kimono style dress accessorized with a leather belt, which was a perfect party number.

Shweta Kapur’s Label ‘431-88’ became a well-known brand on the block with its voguish style elements, which are known for experimental fashion that is well-accepted among the Gen-Next dressers. The designer became the ultimate risk taker in terms of modernising the conventional silhouettes with an artistic approach.

Sayani Gupta, the petit Bollywood beauty stopped the show in an iridescent sequined mini dress that looked spectacular on the runway.

There is always a heightened level of excitement before a show by The Label Ritu Kumar because the brand is known to present a captivating fashion story on the ramp. The inspiration moved back centuries into the past and halted at the 18th century French Marquis fashion era. Here, The Label Ritu Kumar also added a deliberate dishabille look of the 80’s to bring about an apotheosis of the two eras where modern fashion and refinements were concerned.

Disha Patani, the exciting new Bollywood star looked gorgeous as she stopped the show in white shorts under a sheer, white, corset, asymmetric, will-power creation that shimmered with splashes of rose embroidery.

With a collection that will enable women to present a striking fashion statement, Nakita Singh’s show the ‘STROKE’ was inspired by the technology of sketch-the outline form of a doodle.

There was a childlike innocence in the ‘Little Hearts’ collection by Sonali Pamnani for her label ‘The Meraki Project’. Inspired by the carefree life of children filled with fun, frolic and fantasy without a care in the world; those happy-go-lucky-days of childhood were evident in the ethos of the garments. The ambience of the show was very childlike as the models hopped, skipped and jumped in and also sat on swings as they enjoyed and relived their childhood.

Sanya Malhotra, the showstopper walked in playfully as she swung with her garment in a very peppy manner. Sanya in a beautiful grey knotted jacket with quotes like “Saving the World” on its sleeves, “Super Woman” on the back and childlike drawings turned her into a

chic trendsetter. Teamed up with a black skirt with floral appliqués Sanya’s silhouette was a definite head turner.

Aimed at the destination wedding in the tropics for the millennial bride’s trousseau, Masaba Gupta presented her bridal collection inspired by Himalayan Orchard Pure. It was an amalgamation of colour, silhouettes and prints for a variety of global buyers.

Story compiled by inputs from Oshin Fernandes