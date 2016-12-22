Dhasai in Thane district becomes the first cashless village in Maharashtra

When the whole country is trying to adjust with the cashless economy, there is a village called ‘Dhasai’ in Thane district which has become cashless. When the other villages in the country are coping with electricity, water, transportation and infrastructure issues, this village has moved a step ahead to become the first cashless village in Maharashtra and second in the country followed by Akodara village in Gujarat.

The village is located around 70 km from Mumbai having a population of 1,000. Where a country like India which is an agro-based economy and depends on village for growth, Dhasai is kind of trading hub for its nearby 60 villages housing 150 businessmen and 400 traders. Today, traders, vegetable and fruit vendors, street hawkers and even vada pav stall owners are using PoS machines for transactions.

The initiative to make the village cashless was undertaken by the Bank of Baroda in association with an NGO Veer Savarkar Pratishthan. The NGO took the responsibility to spread awareness and also educate them about the various features of digital methods of transactions. The initiative has surely been a fruitful effort with Dhasai using plastic money for all the transactions. The bank and NGO chose Dhasai for the initiative as nearly all the villagers had opened an account under the Jan Dhan Yogana and thus all of them had debit cards.