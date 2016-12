Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharamendra has been admitted to a hospital here as he was suffering from gastro infection and is on recovery path now.

The actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital last afternoon and was put on antibiotic treatment after he suffered gastroenteritis, an intestinal infection marked by diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, doctors said. “He is responding to the treatment well. He is recovering now and doing much better.”