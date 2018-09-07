Dhangar quota demand being considered: Maharashta

Mumbai: In a latest development, the Maharashtra government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court the demand to grant reservation to the Dhangar community is under “consideration”. The government assured a division bench of Justices Rajendra Savant and Kishore Sonawane it would “soon decide” if Dhangars can be granted reservation.

Notably, the Dhangars (shepherd) have been struggling for decades seeking to be declared as an independent scheduled tribe. The community had recently taken to streets across Maharashtra seeking reservation. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the government informed the bench that the demand of the community was under consideration. “The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was in 2015 asked to study the community and conduct a full-fledged research. The agency conducted the study and submitted a report on August 31,” the government counsel submitted.

He further submitted that the government is presently studying the report and is considering the reservation. “We will soon come to a conclusion and the matter would finally be decided,” the counsel submitted. Having heard the counsel, the bench took his submissions on record. The bench accordingly granted time to the government to study the report and decide at the earliest.