DGCA mulls cancelling operator licence of agency

Mumbai : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing whether this firm meets the requirement to retain its non-schedule operator permit (NSOP or charter licence) or should the same be cancelled.A question mark now hangs over the future of Mumbai-based UY Aviation Pvt Ltd, the charter firm whose King Air C-90 aircraft crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday killing all four on board and a pedestrian.The aviation regulator has also ordered, it is learnt, an in-depth audit of Indamer, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firm for business jets that had repaired the ill-fated King Air.

While Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is probing why the plane crashed, DGCA is looking at external factors like suitability of UY remaining a charter firm and maintenance practices of Indamer.Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena suggested undertaking a study of the city’s geography and aspects like increasing population and cramped buildings with respect to the movement of aircraft in the metropolis, which houses the country’s busiest airport.