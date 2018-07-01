Free Press Journal
DGCA mulls cancelling operator licence of agency

— By Staff Reporter | Jul 01, 2018 12:17 am
Mumbai: Officials and workers clear the mangled remains of a crashed plane at Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (PTI Photo / Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI6_30_2018_000163B)

Mumbai : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing whether this firm meets the requirement to retain its non-schedule operator permit (NSOP or charter licence) or should the same be cancelled.A question mark now hangs over the future of Mumbai-based UY Aviation Pvt Ltd, the charter firm whose King Air C-90 aircraft crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday killing all four on board and a pedestrian.The aviation regulator has also ordered, it is learnt, an in-depth audit of Indamer, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firm for business jets that had repaired the ill-fated King Air.

While Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is probing why the plane crashed, DGCA is looking at external factors like suitability of UY remaining a charter firm and maintenance practices of Indamer.Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena suggested undertaking a study of the city’s geography and aspects like increasing population and cramped buildings with respect to the movement of aircraft in the metropolis, which houses the country’s busiest airport.


