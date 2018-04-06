DGCA assures Bombay HC it has taken all precautions over Pratt & Whitney engines

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it was taking all necessary precautions in the wake of certain A320 neo planes, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, being grounded due to engine failures.

Hearing a PIL filed by Mumbai resident Harish Agarwal, a division bench of Justices N H Patil and G S Kulkarni noted the air safety was of utmost importance. The bench also said the Union government and the DGCA are duty-bound to ensure that full safety measures are taken.

The petitioner had sought appropriate directions to Cvil Aviation authorities over the recent reports that certain A320 neo planes fitted with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines are more susceptible to engine failures.

In an affidavit filed on Thursday, the DGCA said PW engines are safe and airworthy. “Even if there are problems in the pre-450 series of the PW engines, that does not mean that the aircraft is unsafe or not air worthy. Timely inspection and maintenance would ensure that the engines do not develop any snag,” it said. The bench said if DGCA experts felt that all measures have been taken then the petition could be disposed of, and posted the matter for hearing on April 16.

“At the end, air safety is of utmost importance. It is everyone’s concern. Take full safety measures to ensure this,” said Justice Patil.