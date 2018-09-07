Devendra Fadnavis urges society, NGOs to join hands with government in tackling malnutrition  

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday urged the society and NGOs to join hands with the government in the fight against malnutrition and starvation deaths. He made the appeal during his visit to Sanjeevan Bal Upachar Kendra run by Sri Vithu Mauli Charitable Trust founded by Vivek Pandit at Jawhar in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said the root cause behind various ailments prevalent among the children and their mothers in Palghar district was malnutrition. “Instead of treating the patients for the illnesses, we need to treat them for malnutrition and provide nutritious food to them,” he said.

“The government is doing its best to tackle this problem. We have taken several positive decisions. But time has come to take some more effective decisions and expedite the process,” Fadnavis said. Fadnavis, who inspected the Kendra before giving his speech, said he was shocked to see the level of malnutrition in the district.

“Even if one child is malnourished it is our duty to save that kid,” he said. The CM said, although Jawhar is gifted by nature, it has a dubious distinction of malnutrition deaths. “We have to work towards building up a new identity for the region…Members of the society and NGOs should join hands with the government in the fight against malnutrition deaths,” he said.