Development and environment can cohabit happily

sunday chat with ajoy mehta, bmc commissioner.

As BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner, Ajoy Mehta is truly on the hot seat, drawing flak for anything that goes wrong with the city’s civic amenities. Mehta spoke to Sweety Adimulum on some of the controversies that have erupted of late. Excerpts:

Q: Mumbai’s original inhabitants are upset because the Goathans are now being labelled as slum…

A: The BMC has not demarcated them as such in the development plan (DP). It is the slum development authority that has done so. As far as the BMC is concerned we have three markers: Goathans, adivasi padas and koliwadas. This is the first time that we have done so. The revenue department is doing the survey and the exercise will be completed soon.

Q: The 1991 development plan wasn’t too successful. Only 23 per cent of the DP was implemented over a span of 23 years. Why did the BMC go in for another DP?

A: It is definitely regrettable that only 23 per cent of DP was implemented. Still, we need a fresh DP, keeping in mind the changing needs, like new infrastructure facilities. We will ensure that the DP is fully implemented. One other thing: earlier, there was no specific budgetary provision. As per the new DP, any person’s land which is being developed will be suitably compensated.

Q: Tree felling of trees is another complaint against the BMC…

A: Let us accept facts on the ground: trees are being felled for developmental work. Any city worth its name will need a Metro and if we are to build one, trees will have to be cut. However, trees are not being cut randomly. It is being done after following the due process of law and keeping in mind environmental concerns. If fact, the green cover of Mumbai has gone up and we are one of the few cities where we have marked every tree on the Geographic Information System (GIS).

Q: Is the coastal road necessary for Mumbai city?

A: The coastal road project is absolutely necessary. Today, we have four corridors which are congested. We badly need to open up a fifth corridor. The obvious concern is that of the environment and we are studying the details. We are taking the help of environmentalists to ensure there is no damage to the environment.