Dessert places in Mumbai that offer a quirky twist

To raise the eyebrow and tickle the curiosity, these dessert places are offering something new and unique to the city, writes Shikha Jain

India is known for its mithaiis. The likes of jalebi, rasgulla, rabdi, kheer and laddoo bind the country like no other. No wonder any meal in this country is incomplete without a dessert. But with lifestyle change comes the need for change of food too. With more and more people getting conscious about their health, the food industry is looking into innovative ways to end the meal on a sweet note but with least burden on the waistline.

Coffee with self

It is a place that lets you sip on yourself and enjoy your own company while going out for a coffee in keeping with selfie tradition. #Selfieccino, one of its kind restaurants, is adding another splash of colour to the vibrant diversity of Mumbai’s fashionable food scene. This restaurant has come up with an exceptional menu, which is guaranteed to leave you numb with items like bubble waffles, churros, freak shakes, etc. But it offers what no other restaurant in the country has on the menu, the option of having your own portrait on the coffee. Or if you are feeling verbose, you can have edible messages instead.

The inks used to create the portrait are completely edible and tasteless. They transfer the picture taken from a phone to their software and then, to the machine and that’s how it gets printed.

While talking to Vidhi Desai, the CEO of the restaurant says, “Everyone loves coffee and selfie is something that each of us have gone crazy about. This is about an experience and that is what we are giving in. We aim to keep innovating further.” She confirms that this is a historical moment as this technology has been used for the first time in India. “Other than Mumbai, only Singapore and London boast of this technology so far,” she further adds.

One can think of many creative ways in which selfie on the coffee can be used. Similarly, personalised messages written on a person’s coffee are sure to bring out a smile.

Fudge it up!

While desserts in the market today heavily rely on artificial flavours and preservatives, Oh! Fudge has steered clear of this route, offering only vegetarian handmade yet professionally prepared fresh fudge and various other dishes, but with fudge at the heart of each of them.

Oh! Fudge has many signature food items with their own unique selling propositions. Their ‘Classic Chocolate Walnut Fudge’ is a crowd favourite and never fails to delight the customers, having received rave reviews on all platforms.

Nut Job Sundae made with milk chocolate, cookie crumbs, and generous load of chunky and crunchy almonds and nuts to complement the sweet and soft chocolate with a top layer of vanilla ice-cream to give a perfect blend will leave one yearn for more.

Ever thought of having fudge in a cone? This Chocolate Hazel Nut, being one of their premium flavours is something the company swears by. After more than 20 batches of trial and error, the perfect technique to roast hazelnuts was found, offering fudge with a flavour to match the heavens! Chocolate Peanut and Caramel Fudge with its rich salty caramel and finely ground peanuts has been inspired from a childhood love of peanut butter cups. No time for breakfast? Here is an alternative to Starbucks and mundane coffee routines at an affordable price. Oh! Fudge has the world’s thickest shake with sinful gooey indulgence that it is actually a Fudgin’ Meal.

“Seeing a thousand of Mumbaikars travelling to Lonavala every weekend and brining a lot of fudge home made us think of the idea and hence, Oh! Fudge to fill the gap in the market. While there are standalone fudge shops in much of the western world, but there isn’t really a multi-store chain doing fudge, fudge milkshakes and fudge cones in India or abroad,” says Prateek Vaid, the founder of Oh! Fudge.

Bread and butter

After 15 years of hard work, experimentation and whisking, Shivani Kakkar, a French pastry chef from Le cordon bleu London and owner of Gourmestan serves you gluten and egg free delicacies and hand-crafted desserts and cakes from around the world that one doesn’t feel guilty after consuming calories.

The classic Focaccia is either flourless or based out of ground almond and pistachio flour with zero compromisation on taste and. texture. In fact, it is fancier and healthier than the usual breads.

Those edible clouds of happiness, Marshmallows are also made of all things natural and yet so irresistibly smooth and insanely delicious.

From Fiamma Tart baked with onion capsicum and basil to Breakfast Tart made with baked beans to Rocky Almond Praline Tart are sure to fill your stomach with satisfaction and love.

The regular yet so delightful, Chocolate Strawberry Cake is a go-to dessert on your crappy and not-so-happy day.

“I am gluten and insulin intolerant myself and therefore, I decided to create breads which are gluten-free and desserts and cakes which are flourless or based out of ground almond, pistachio flour,” says Shivani Kakkar adding, “I also chose to keep 80% of my menu egg free, because the mass prefers it that way and at the same time, I am using the most premium ingredients. That is my USP and I am providing my customers the best of flavors without using traditional flour.