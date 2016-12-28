Despite opposition, Sunburn fest kick-starts at new venue near Pune

Mumbai: After continuous opposition from the Goa state government and the political party Shiv Sena, the Sunburn music festival will kick start on Wednesday at Kesnand near Pune. The Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival was held for the past nine years in Goa but this year it has a new venue.

The tenth edition of the festival will be hosted for four days from December 28 to 31 at Sunburn Hills, a privately owned 90 acre land at Kesnand on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway. The festival, which generally experiences a footfall of over one lakh, was charged for promoting drugs and unethical culture and thus experienced a shift of venue.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn told The Free Press Journal, “We have a ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ towards drugs. This rule states that anyone found indulging in banned substances would be banned for life from attending any Sunburn event in any part of the world. The festival will be monitored with over 200 CCTV cameras, police personnel and security guards to monitor crowd behaviour.”

Though the venue has changed, there are no changes in terms of the scale of the event as per the organisers Percept, a media and entertainment company. The five stage setup will cater to over 150 international and national music artistes and DJs (Disc Jockeys) like Axwell Ingrosso, Dimitri Vegas Like Mike and Afrojack.

Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live, said, “An approximate budget of over Rs 340 million (5 million dollars) is spent for the festival which majorly includes the stage setup in terms of the sound and light system. The sponsorships will generate 50 per cent of the revenues with the balance from ticket sales, camping and food and beverages.”

The festival has received support from the Maharashtra State Tourism department as they have decided to extend non-financial support to Sunburn.