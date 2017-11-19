Despite CM getting involved, Rape survivor’s wait for justice continues

Initially, a statement was recorded by Dindoshi police in May 2016 and then a FIR was filed by Charkop police station after a delay of five months since the place and crime of offence was under their jurisdiction. Mohan Krishnan (in pic), President of National Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council said, “The victim’s medical examination was done after a delay of 21 days since there was no woman police constable at the police station. Last month, we learnt that the accused had applied for a new passport and flouted the rules and travelled to Dubai in November.

Mumbai : Six months after a rape complaint was filed by a 37-year-old woman, the victim is still waiting for justice. This despite the intervention from the Chief Minister. The accused, Nitin Amrutlal Panchal (47), is absconding.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, the rape survivor, a resident of Mira Road, said, “In 2013, Panchal had promised marriage and had a physical relationship with me on that pretext since 2011. Since he was going through financial crisis, he asked me to lend him Rs 1 lakh but he did not return the money to me. When I asked him to return it, he showed me obscene videos and photographs of me. He then threatened that he would circulate the photographs and videos on social media. He kept demanding more money but I refused to give him any financial help. So he continued to threaten and harass me. I was scared for my life due to the repeated threats.”

Initially, a statement was recorded by Dindoshi police in May, 2016 and then a FIR was filed by Charkop police station after a delay of five months since the place and crime of offence was under the Charkop police jurisdiction.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Mohan Krishnan, President of National Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council said, “The victim’s medical examination was done after a delay of 21 days since there was no woman police constable at the police station. After that, till date there has been no arrest made despite the intervention from the Chief Minister’s office.

“Last month, we learnt that the accused had applied for a new passport and flouted the rules and travelled to Dubai between November 1 to 11 this year,” he added.

According to Vijay Bhalshankar, Senior Police Inspector, Charkop police station, “A FIR was filed in May this year. The matter is being investigated.”