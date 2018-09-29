Denying bail to accused in bailable offence is against right to life: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court held that no person booked under a bailable offence can be denied bail by any court. The high court has said that denying bail to such a person would amount to violation of their right to life and liberty. This important order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai while granting bail to Appaso Kumasage, a hotelier from Sangli, accused of destroying evidence in a murder case. He had challenged the orders of a sessions judge, who turned down his bail application.

Justice Prabhudesai ruled, “The right to claim bail under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in a bailable offence is an absolute and indefeasible right. Suffice it to say that denial of bail in a bailable offence is a serious infringement of the fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution.”

The important ruling was pronounced while considering the bail application of Kumasage, who was booked by police for destroying evidence in a murder case by asking his staff to shift the body outside the hotel premises. According to the prosecution, Kumasage, was the owner of the hotel where some men killed one of his customers and left the spot. It was alleged that after the murder, the hotel staff had shifted the customer’s body, which was lying in a pool of blood, outside the main gate.

The staff had moved the body since blood was spreading over the hotel floor. It was further alleged, only after shifting the body, had the staff informed the police of the murder. Having considered the facts of the case, Justice Prabhudesai said, “The FIR does not prima facie indicate that Kumasage had given instructions to shift the body of the deceased outside the gate of the hotel. Even if it is assumed so, there is nothing to prima facie suspect that he had done so with an intention of destroying the evidence or screening the offender from legal punishment.”

“Even if the case of the prosecution as regards involvement of Kumasage is taken at its face value, it has to be noted that the said offence is bailable. In my considered view, neither the investigation officer, nor the Magistrate before whom Kumasage was produced, or the judge before whom the bail application was filed, had any power to seek custody, grant remand or deny bail. Such an order is undoubtedly without jurisdiction and illegal,” Justice Prabhudesai said.