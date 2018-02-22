Dental Council of India organises two-day workshop with a vision to create a National Oral Health Policy

Mumbai: Dental Council of India (DCI) organised a workshop in the city where experts from the Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry (IAPHD) and Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry (ISPPD) came together to discuss the preventive measures for childhood caries.

The meeting was inaugurated by Girish Mahajan, Minister for Medical Education & Water Resources, Maharashtra and Farah Khan – Bollywood director and choreographer. Speaking at the event the minister expressed the lack of awareness and knowledge regarding oral health. He highlighted basic hygiene methods such as regular brushing with toothpastes in many rural areas of the state. He also stressed on the need of a mass campaign to educate people about oral health and oral cancer and congratulated the dental fraternity to come up with this initiative.

Farah Khan speaking at the event expressed her willingness to make short films and videos on children oral health at no cost to help increase the awareness in both rural and urban population.