Dengue, Malaria cause 25% deaths in Maharashtra

Mumbai: According to the data revealed by the Union Health Ministry, 25 per cent of death cause in Maharashtra is due to vector-borne diseases (Dengue and Malaria). As per the data, in last three years 718 death dengue cases were reported in Maharashtra out of which 97 were reported in Mumbai. Sadly, the fund allocated for controlling the vector-borne diseases in state is only three per cent compare to other states.

As per the statistics by the ministry of health and family, welfare showed that Maharashtra ranks first in terms of dengue deaths in the country and fifth in terms of malaria deaths in past three years. The state recorded 104 malaria deaths and 97 dengue deaths during 2015-2017 (until February). A senior health official said they get many critical cases from the neighbouring states which are been treated at tertiary level. “The rapid development and urbanisation in the state is one of the reasons for an increase in cases. Moreover, the cases come to the tertiary care facilities in the most critical stages with minimal chances of survival,” said a public health official.

However, the government officials claim that many of the serious patients are being referred to city hospitals from neighbouring states at the last stage that further adds up to the figure of deaths and cases in the state. “We provide one of the best medical facilities so it is natural that we get several serious patients from neighbour so the data presented don’t represent the real picture,” said a senior health official.

Well, if the data presented by the union health ministry aren’t shocking enough, then check this. Despite topping the lists, the fund allocated under National Vector Borne Disease Control Program (NVBDCP) has seen a drop in 2017 than the previous year. While in 2015-16, the state received Rs 6.02 crores the amount was increased to Rs 13.20 crores in 2016-17 but was further reduced in 2017-18 to 7.05 crores.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, mission director, National Health Mission (NHM) and Director (additional charge), Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Maharashtra said funds that were allocated to each state are been given according to the budget planning. “If funds have been reduced there is a possibility it might have been used in some other programmes,” said Dr Kumar.