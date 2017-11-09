Demonetisation: Various political parties arrange protests on note ban across Mumbai

Thane: Exactly one year ago, on the eve of this day, demonetisation was declared and every corner of the country had just one theme to talk about. Many people even lost their lives while standing in the queues that were formed outside banks to change currency. Many could not change their hard-earned money due to various reasons. The demonetisation effect is still a hot topic and was highly criticised.

To condemn the unplanned demonetisation, various parties and organisations arranged different protests in the city. The NCP party had arranged a memorial service of this day. Around 11 in the morning the activists of the party led by the party district president Anand Paranjape gathered near Talaopali (Masunda lake). The two activists even did the Mundan (shave off the hair) to perform the ritual of Shraddha (Hindu custom where sons of the dead shave their hair.)

“The economy of the country had suddenly collapsed after the Modi government declared demonetisation. The economy of our country still could not rise due to wrong decisions taken by the government and is in still coma. Many people had to lose their lives while standing in the queues. There is no new employment and many have lost their jobs. The growth rate has sure been down and can be seen easily how fast it has declined. To condemn this situation and the government we are protesting here,” said Aanad Paranjape, party president (district) NCP, Thane.

The Shradha ceremony was arranged in which the pandit performed prayer with all the rituals. Two activists even did the mundan and later it was a time for pind daan (The food is offered to crow). After the ritual, the party actually arranged the offerings of food for the needy. The activists served the food to many needy on the banks of the lake.

Another party in the city had arranged the “Memorial Protest” to condemn demonetisation. The BHARIP (Bhartiya Republican Party) arranged this protest and had a march till the collector’s office in Thane. The activists there garlanded the replica of old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and 500. They also lit candles in front of the notes to remember the old currency.

“Demonetisation was the worst decision of Modi governement and around 60 people died standing in the queues to get their hard-earned money back . The charge of culpable homicide should be framed against the responsible government,” demanded the party city president Rajabhau Chauhan. The party even warned aggressive protests here after in the country under the leadership of the President of the party Adv. Ambedkar.

The Congress party also had a protest march in the evening. The activists of the party under the leadership of city president Manoj Shinde celebrated this day as Black Day. The protesters had black ribbons on their arms and silently protested on the streets of Thane. They had lit the candles and walked from the party office to station . At the station, the party arranged prayer meeting in the memory of the old currency.