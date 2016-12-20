Demonetisation: Rs 30 lakhs seized in cash swaps in Nashik

Nasik: Currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination worth Rs 30 lakh were seized in two separate raids in Nashik since Sunday.

The police at a press conference on Monday said that the seizures were made in Wadalagaon and Gangapur road. Four persons have been arrested, DCP (Crime) D Karale, DCP Zone 1 Laxmikant Patil and ACP (Crime) Sachin Gore said.

In the first case, police received information that some person was exchanging old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination for new Rs 2000 denomination notes in Wadalagaon area of Nashik City. A trap was laid in Mustafanagar under Indiranagar police station jurisdiction at 2 am. One person named Asad Jakhir Sayyed (29), resident of Mustafa society was arrested and 850 notes of Rs 2000 denomination value Rs 17 lak were seized from him. In the second case, the crime branch received information about a currency swap and police on Sunday laid a trap near Pramod Mahajan Garden off Gangapur road under Sarkarwada police station jurisdiction.

Three persons arrived at the venue and were promptly arrested. Police seized currency worth Rs 13,lakh from them. Their names were given as Roshan Ghamshyam Walecha (26), resident of Laxman Rekha Apartments, Panchavati in Nashik, Gorakh Mahadu Gofane (46), resident of Dauch Khurd village of Kopargaon tehsil of Ahmednagar and Sayajad Abdulrehman Motwani, (35), resident of Madina lawns, Wadala Road of Nashik.

Total Rs 30 lakh currency has been seized and the income tax department has been informed. Judicial process and further investigations is also on, police said.

“Common citizens are standing in queue daily for their own money and are greeted by ATMs running out of cash. Even in banks, currency is rationed. How do people get such huge amount of new currency?” asked senior Congress leader Nadim Shaikh.